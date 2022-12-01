Kevin Durant's Tweet About Devin Booker Is Going Viral

On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Chicago Bulls 132-113 in Arizona.

Devin Booker was unbelievable, scoring 51 points, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out six assists in only 31 minutes (he didn't play in the fourth quarter).

He shot 20/25 from the field (80%) and 6/7 from the three-point range (86%).

His exceptional performance had the NBA world in awe, and one person who tweeted about Booker was 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant.

Durant is one of the best scorers in the history of the NBA, and his tweet had over 27,000 likes in less than two hours.

Last week, Durant moved into 18th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list when he passed Kevin Garnett.

Booker is only 26 years old and is one of the best scorers in the league.

The former Kentucky star has averaged at least 24.9 points per contest in each of the last five seasons.

This season, he is currently averaging 29.0 points per contest on 48.9% shooting from the field.

During his second season, he went off for 70 points in a game, which is tied for the seventh most points ever scored in an NBA game (via StatMuse).

Booker is in his eighth season in the NBA, and he has already scored 11,826 points (via StatMuse).

Right now, he is not even in his prime and will likely only get better over the next few seasons.

Therefore, it will be exciting to see how high he can get on the all-time scoring list over his career.

With the win, the Suns improved to 15-6 in their first 21 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference.