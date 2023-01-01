Kevin Durant's Tweet About LeBron James Has Gone Viral

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

On Friday night, LeBron James had the NBA world in awe.

The four-time NBA Champion celebrated his 38th birthday, and the Los Angeles Lakers also took on the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

James put up an astonishing 47 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and one block in 40 minutes of playing time.

The Lakers won 130-121 to improve to 15-21 in their first 36 games of the season.

Fans, media and players were all tweeting about James, and one person who was impressed was two-time NBA Champion, Kevin Durant.

The Brooklyn Nets superstar sent out a tweet that has gone viral and has over 128,000 likes.

Durant tweeted: "Masterful 47 I just watched, Lebron James. Masterful…GGz"

Durant and James have been two of the most notable players in the NBA for over a decade.

They have also faced off in the NBA Finals three times, and Durant is 2-1.

When James was on the Miami Heat, they beat Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2012 NBA Finals.

In 2017 and 2018, Durant and the Golden State Warriors beat James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals in back-to-back seasons.

At 38, James is still among the top players in the NBA and is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 28 games (he is also shooting 50.6% from the field).

The four-time MVP in his 20th season in the NBA and fifth playing for the Lakers.

On Monday night, the Lakers will return to action when they face off with the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.