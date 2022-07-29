Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Friday

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Friday

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet on Friday. The 12-time NBA All-Star just played his second season with the Nets, and they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet. 

Durant was tweeting out the promo to the new movie: "NYC Point Gods". 

Durant: "NYC Point Gods is streaming now!! @shobasketball https://s.sho.com/nypg"

Earlier in the week, SNY's Ian Begley tweeted out a photo of Durant at the premier of the movie. 

Begley: "Kevin Durant & God Shammgod at the premier of ‘NYC Point Gods’ - a documentary about the history & cultural impact of lead guards from New York City in the 1980s & 1990s. The film, from Durant and Rich Kleiman’s Boardroom company, debuts later this week on Showtime:"

Durant just finished his second season playing for the Nets, and they were swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics. 

This offseason, he has been in a lot of rumors, because on June 30 ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but he missed the first season due to injury.  

In the two seasons that he has played for the Nets they have only won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics). 

Prior to joining the Nets, he had been to the NBA Finals three times in a row with the Golden State Warriors. 

In 2017 and 2018 they won the NBA Championship and he was the Finals MVP both times. 

USATSI_17700082_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18186509_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Ja Morant's VIRAL Tweet On Thursday

By Ben Stinar13 minutes ago
USATSI_17218508_168388303_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook Sent Out 4 Tweets On Friday

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago
USATSI_18119103_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Tweeted 5 Things On Friday

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_7521302_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Eric Paschall Signs With Timberwolves

By Ben Stinar53 minutes ago
USATSI_12376549_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Brian Windhorst Speaks On LeBron James' Future

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_17868448_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: James Harden Tweets Out Viral Photo

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_18583961_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Golden State Warriors Agree To Rookie Deal With Second-Round Pick

By Brett Siegel20 hours ago
USATSI_16478284_168388303_lowres
News

2015 NBA Draft 1st-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago