Kevin Durant’s Viral Ace Bailey Clip Isn’t What It Seems
Kevin Durant is one of the most well-known trash-talkers in the NBA.
The former MVP has been seen chirping his peers for years, getting into heated confrontations on many occasions throughout the year.
On Wednesday night, the NBA world was under the belief that Durant was looking to give the Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey his “welcome to the NBA” moment. Once a clip of Durant smack-talking during his preseason debut with the Houston Rockets surfaced on the net, many thought that Durant’s words were aimed at Bailey.
A Houston-based reporter suggests that’s not the case.
“Kevin Durant was not talking smack to Ace Bailey,” the Houston Chronicle’s Danielle Lerner wrote on X. “KD drew a foul and Isaiah Collier started jawing at him from the Jazz bench. Durant retorted. Both of them laughed about it before KD took his free throws. This is why you don’t trust aggregators.”
Collier, a 21-year-old second-year guard out of USC, already has a season’s worth of NBA games under his belt. After getting selected 29th overall by the Jazz last year, Collier earned an immediate role within the team’s rotation.
The Jazz rolled out the rookie for 71 games. He started in 46 of those matchups. Seeing the court for an average of 25.9 minutes per game, Collier produced 8.7 points on 42 percent shooting from the field and 25 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
Along with his scoring, Collier produced 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He was one of the more impressive rookies throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Durant might’ve leaned into the smack-talking against the Jazz, but he was complimentary of the young team after the game. The veteran forward specifically spoke on Bailey, praising the young star.
"(He is a) dynamic player," Durant told reporters. "I think he is going to be a hell of a player. I love the coaching staff that he is with. I love that he got drafted to Utah. They got a good development program over there. I'm looking forward to seeing how he progresses. I'm expecting a big year from him and a big career from him. Tonight, he showed us what he can do."
Bailey checked in for 31 minutes on Wednesday night. He shot 11-16 from the field, scoring 25 points. He also racked up 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.
NBA fans might’ve felt a rookie-veteran beef brewing. It appears the internet got it wrong.