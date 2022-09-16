Kevin Durant Has High Praise For Los Angeles Chargers Star

On Thursday night, it's already Week 2 of the NFL season, and the primetime matchup featured the Los Angeles Chargers on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri.

The Chargers are without their best wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons.

Currently, the 30-year-old is one of the best wide receivers in all of the NFL.

He is out due to a hamstring injury he suffered in their Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Therefore, other Chargers players had to step up.

Mike Williams has absolutely stepped up in Allen's place, and has caught eight balls for 113 yards and a touchdown so far.

His performance has been so dominant that it has caught the eye of one of the greatest basketball players of all-time.

12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Williams during the game that is going viral.

Durant: "81 out there lookin unstoppable"

Williams is 27 years old and played his college football at Clemson.

He helped the Tigers win the National Championship during the 2016 season over Alabama.

After college, he was selected seventh overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers, which is very high (especially for a wide receiver).

Last season, he had an excellent year recording 76 receptions, 1,146 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, but he has yet to make the Pro Bowl.

As for Durant, the Nets will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA season in 34 days when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.