Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet Amid Trade Rumors

On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that has gone viral on Twitter.

Durant: "The ones who were locked in that gym with me know what it is, they know what I’m about. If u haven’t been in there with me, ask around"

Durant is in the middle of a lot of trade rumors as according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he has requested a trade and the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are two of the teams he wants to be sent too.

Durant and the Nets had a tough season as they had been predicted to be one of the teams playing for an NBA Championship, but they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.

To make matters worse, they didn't lose in a competitive series.

In fact, they were outright swept by the Celtics.

The loss sent a lot of criticism in the direction of Durant and co-star Kyrie Irving.

As of right now, based on all the reporting it appears as if the two stars are done in Brooklyn.

Wojnarowski tweeted on Thursday: "Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN."

As for Irving, he also appears that he does not want to be there anymore.

"Kyrie Irving is telling everybody he plans on going to LA, meaning the Lakers as soon as he possibly can," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported on Thursday.

Until they get moved, many rumors are likely to continue.