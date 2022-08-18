Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's VIRAL Tweet On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral.
On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that went viral.

Durant just finished up his 14th season playing in the NBA, and he averaged 29.9 points per game on over 51% shooting from the field.  

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per game.  

The former second overall pick was named to his 12th career All-Star Game. 

Even with his success, the Nets did not have a good season. 

They were the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and got swept in the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The future of Durant with the Nets has become unclear over the offseason. 

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Last week, Shams Charania of The Athletic had a massive report about Durant's most recent meeting with owner Joe Tsai. 

Charania: "In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say."

In addition to the Nets, Durant has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.  

In 2014, he won the MVP Award with the Thunder, and with the Warriors he won two NBA Championships and two Finals MVP's. 

The former Texas star is one of the best players in NBA history. 

