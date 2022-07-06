Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet On Wednesday
On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sent out a tweet that is going viral on Twitter.
In less than an hour, the post had over 47,000 likes.
Durant quote tweeted a tweet from Nick DePaula that was showing that Chet Holmgren made his Summer League debut wearing Durant's signature Nike shoe.
Durant's tweet: "I see u cookin 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks @ChetHolmgren"
The 12-time NBA All-Star is currently in the middle of a lot of rumors as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he requested a trade from the Nets.
According to Bovada Sportsbook, the teams with the best odds of trading for him are the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.
Prior to playing for Brooklyn, Durant played for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
He is a two-time NBA Champion, and also won the MVP of the NBA in 2014 when he was on the Thunder.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
- KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.