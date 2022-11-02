Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Former Tampa Bay Bucs Star

Things could have gone better for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

On Tuesday, they lost to the Chicago Bulls on their home floor by a score of 108-99, which was their fifth loss in the last six games.

They are currently 2-6 in their first eight games of the season.

In addition, they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday afternoon.

After the Nets lost to the Bulls, former NFL star Gerald McCoy sent out a tweet to Durant.

McCoy: "Man I feel bad for my guy @KDTrey5 they have to get him some help man."

Durant responded to McCoy just five minutes later.

Durant: "Love u my brother but please stop. I’m playing ball for a living, that’s really enough for me."

The 12-time NBA All-Star finished his night with 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

He's averaging 32.5 points per contest on 52.5% shooting from the field to start the season.

That being said, the Nets continue to play poorly as a team and have been terrible on defense.

They have allowed their opponents to score at least 105 points in every game this season.

The Nets will play their next game on Friday night on the road against Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.

As for McCoy, he is currently a free agent after playing 11 seasons in the NFL.

The 34-year-old has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.