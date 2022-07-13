Kevin Durant's Viral Twitter Comment On Wednesday

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant commented on a Twitter post and his tweet is going viral.

Nick Gelso tweeted a video of Michael Jordan hitting a perfect fadeaway jumper, and wrote: "This is legend. This is legacy. @KDTrey5"

Durant then commented back: "I can shoot a fadeaway too, just need a camera man and some Stan’s to hype it up"

The context of Gelso's tweet stems from Durant's tweet on Tuesday.

Durant on Tuesday: "Did u add to your legacy today? If so, what did u do?"

The 12-time NBA All-Star has been in the news quite a bit over the last two weeks, because on June 30 ESPN's Adrain Wojnarowski reported that Durant had requested a trade from the Nets.

Durant had another phenomenal season averaging 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

The 6.4 assists per game were a career high.

However, the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs (and to make it worse they were swept).

They had been expected to be one of the elite teams in the league.

The Celtics ended up making it all the way to the NBA Finals.

So far, Durant still remains on the Nets, so the rest of the offseason will likely be very intriguing.

On paper, the Nets have one of the best rosters in the NBA with Durant, Kyrie Irving and three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.

If that roster ever gets a chance to play together, has yet to be seen.