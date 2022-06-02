Kevin Durant's Viral Twitter Exchange With Stephen A. Smith
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant called out Stephen A. Smith, and their exchange on Twitter is going viral.
Durant's quote tweet: "My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward."
Smith then responded to that with a tweet of his own.
Smith's tweet: "…..news for you @KDTrey5. We ain’t going any damn place. For every @stephenasmith, Skip, @ShannonSharpe and others, there’s thousands more coming down the pike. We’re not going away. We multiply. Sorry!!!!"
Durant then quote tweeted Smith's response with a clip of Smith.
Durant and the Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics, but the loss was magnified because they were swept.
In the two seasons that Durant has played in Brooklyn, the Nets have failed to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs.
Currently, the Celtics are in the NBA Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors, and Game 1 is on Thursday night.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.