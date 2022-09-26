Skip to main content
BREAKING: Kevin Durant Was Asked If He's Surprised He's Still With The Nets

BREAKING: Kevin Durant Was Asked If He's Surprised He's Still With The Nets

On Monday, Kevin Durant met with the media at Brooklyn Nets media day.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets have had a very dramatic offseason because 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade from the organization.  

Yet, they came to terms to mutually agree that he would stay with the Nets.  

On Monday, the Nets are having media day, so Durant was asked about the situation. 

Reporter: "Are you surprised you're still here?" 

Durant: "No, I know I'm that good, that you not just gonna give me away. That's one thing I did appreciate about Sean and Joe that's like you're too great for us to give you away, just that easy, that simple, so I get that, I know who I am."  

Durant is coming off a superb season where he averaged 29.9 points per contest on over 51% shooting from the field. 

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest. 

That being said, the Nets fell way short of expectations. 

They had been seen as a team who could win an NBA Championship, and they finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. 

After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, they got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. 

The Celtics made it to the NBA Finals, so they were an excellent team. 

Yet, the Nets had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, so getting swept was a huge letdown. 

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19th against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

USATSI_17440466_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Was Asked If He's Surprised He's Still With The Nets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18255907_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Jimmy Butler's Viral Quote At Media Day

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18692691_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: LiAngelo Ball Signing With NBA Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17644585_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The NBA

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17955575_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_7636410_168388303_lowres
News

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17866379_168388303_lowres (3)
News

New York Knicks Waive Two Players Ahead Of Training Camp

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18137388_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded

By Ben Stinar