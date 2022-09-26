Kevin Durant Was Asked If He's Surprised He's Still With The Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have had a very dramatic offseason because 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant reportedly requested a trade from the organization.

Yet, they came to terms to mutually agree that he would stay with the Nets.

On Monday, the Nets are having media day, so Durant was asked about the situation.

Reporter: "Are you surprised you're still here?"

Durant: "No, I know I'm that good, that you not just gonna give me away. That's one thing I did appreciate about Sean and Joe that's like you're too great for us to give you away, just that easy, that simple, so I get that, I know who I am."

Durant is coming off a superb season where he averaged 29.9 points per contest on over 51% shooting from the field.

He also dished out a career-high 6.4 assists per contest.

That being said, the Nets fell way short of expectations.

They had been seen as a team who could win an NBA Championship, and they finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

After beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the play-in tournament, they got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics made it to the NBA Finals, so they were an excellent team.

Yet, the Nets had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster, so getting swept was a huge letdown.

They will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Oct. 19th against the New Orleans Pelicans.