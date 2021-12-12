Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Kevin Durant Was Just Fined This Much Money By The NBA
    Publish date:

    Kevin Durant Was Just Fined This Much Money By The NBA

    Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA for an interaction with a fan during the Nets win over the Hawks.
    Author:

    Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA for an interaction with a fan during the Nets win over the Hawks.

    The Brooklyn Nets picked up their 18th win of the season on Friday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, against the Hawks. 

    They won the game 113-108, and advanced to 18-8 on the season, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference. 

    However, during the game, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant was caught on camera saying some inappropriate language to a fan sitting on the floor (see clip below), and the NBA has fined him for the interaction with the fan. 

    The announcement from the league on Sunday said that Durant is being fined $25,000 and the release can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.   

    The Nets will be in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday evening. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Was Just Fined This Much Money By The NBA

    52 seconds ago
    USATSI_11870767_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: LiAngelo Ball Could Solve The Chicago Bulls Roster Problem

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_13987245_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Five Photos Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram On Sunday

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17321678_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Eli Manning Tweeted About Kevin Durant

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17309044_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Warriors Could Easily Win The NBA Title If They Trade For This Player

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17224866_168388303_lowres
    News

    James Harden's Status For Nets-Pistons Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12842113_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Have Signed A Former Golden State Warriors Star

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17179172_168388303_lowres
    News

    Knicks And Bucks Starting Lineups

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16372249_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo Mikal Bridges Tweeted Of Devin Booker

    3 hours ago