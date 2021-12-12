Publish date:
Kevin Durant Was Just Fined This Much Money By The NBA
Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 by the NBA for an interaction with a fan during the Nets win over the Hawks.
The Brooklyn Nets picked up their 18th win of the season on Friday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, against the Hawks.
They won the game 113-108, and advanced to 18-8 on the season, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference.
However, during the game, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant was caught on camera saying some inappropriate language to a fan sitting on the floor (see clip below), and the NBA has fined him for the interaction with the fan.
The announcement from the league on Sunday said that Durant is being fined $25,000 and the release can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.
The Nets will be in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday evening.
