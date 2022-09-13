Skip to main content
Kevin Durant Was Spotted At A College Football Game On Saturday

Kevin Durant Was Spotted At A College Football Game On Saturday

On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant was at the Alabama-Texas football game in Austin, Texas.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns hosted the Alabama Crimson Tide in one of the best games of the college football weekend. 

The #21 ranked Longhorns almost pulled off the big upset over the #2 Crimson Tide. 

Alabama was able to pull through and win the game by a score of 20-19. 

If they were to have lost that game, it would have been a massive devastation early on in the season. 

Meanwhile, the Longhorns could have propelled themselves way higher in the rankings if they had pulled out the win. 

The stadium was packed with over 105,000 fans at the stadium in Austin, Texas

One of those fans was 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant. 

Durant played his one season of college basketball at Texas during the 2006-07 season. 

He averaged an incredible 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest in 35 games as a freshman. 

In addition, he shot 47.3% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range. 

Durant was then selected by the Seattle SuperSonics with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

The Portland Trail Blazers had the first overall pick, but they went with Ohio State star Greg Oden (who unfortunately had his career derailed by injuries). 

Out of the 38 players that have made the NBA from Texas, Durant is easily the best. 

Currently, he is on the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 29.9 points per game last season. 

USATSI_17316469_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Kevin Durant Was Spotted At A College Football Game On Saturday

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_11710530_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Brooklyn Nets Reveal New Statement Edition Jerseys For 2022-23 Season

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18133231_168388303_lowres
News

Phoenix Suns Release Statement Regarding Owner Robert Sarver

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_15470409_168388303_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers Officially Announcing Signing Of Montrezl Harrell

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_14377485_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Champion And 3x All-Star Could Be A Free Agent Next Summer

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10039389_168388303_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Puts Los Angeles House Up For Sale

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: NBA Owner Fined $10 Million And Suspended For An Entire Year

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17951581_168388303_lowres
News

The 4x NBA All-Star Free Agent Nobody Is Talking About

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13619940_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive Injury Update Reported About Brooklyn Nets Star

By Ben Stinar