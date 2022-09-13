Kevin Durant Was Spotted At A College Football Game On Saturday

On Saturday, the Texas Longhorns hosted the Alabama Crimson Tide in one of the best games of the college football weekend.

The #21 ranked Longhorns almost pulled off the big upset over the #2 Crimson Tide.

Alabama was able to pull through and win the game by a score of 20-19.

If they were to have lost that game, it would have been a massive devastation early on in the season.

Meanwhile, the Longhorns could have propelled themselves way higher in the rankings if they had pulled out the win.

The stadium was packed with over 105,000 fans at the stadium in Austin, Texas

One of those fans was 12-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant.

Durant played his one season of college basketball at Texas during the 2006-07 season.

He averaged an incredible 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest in 35 games as a freshman.

In addition, he shot 47.3% from the field and 40.4% from the three-point range.

Durant was then selected by the Seattle SuperSonics with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

The Portland Trail Blazers had the first overall pick, but they went with Ohio State star Greg Oden (who unfortunately had his career derailed by injuries).

Out of the 38 players that have made the NBA from Texas, Durant is easily the best.

Currently, he is on the Brooklyn Nets and averaged 29.9 points per game last season.