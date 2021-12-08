Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Kevin Durant's Surprising Status For Nets-Rockets Game
    Kevin Durant will be out due to rest in the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets game on Wednesday.
    The Brooklyn Nets are in Houston, Texas, to play the Rockets on Wednesday night, and for the game they will be without their best player. 

    Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game due to rest, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Nets come into the game with a 17-7 record after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Tuesday evening.

    They are the top seed in the Eastern Conference even without Kyrie Irving playing in any games this season.  

    Durant and James Harden have been able to keep the Nets as one of the best teams in the NBA.  

    As for the Rockets, they are 7-16 in their first 23 games of the season.

