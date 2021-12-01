Kevin Durant's Crossover On Julius Randle In The Knicks-Nets Game Is Going Viral

Skip to main content
    December 1, 2021
    Kevin Durant's Crossover On Julius Randle In The Knicks-Nets Game Went Viral
    Kevin Durant's Crossover On Julius Randle In The Knicks-Nets Game Went Viral

    Kevin Durant had an unbelievable crossover in the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.
    Kevin Durant had an unbelievable crossover in the game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

    Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are beat the New York Knicks 112-110 on Tuesday at Barclays Center, and during the game the 2014 MVP had a sensational move. 

    Durant had a crossover that sent All-Star Julius Randle to the ground. 

    The clip of the play can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

    The clip is going viral on Twitter. 

    The Nets are the number one seed in the Eastern Conference with a 15-6 record in their first 21 games after defeating the Knicks. 

    As for the Knicks, they are coming off of a season where they made the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 NBA season. 

    They fell to 11-10 with the loss to the Nets. 

