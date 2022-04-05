Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Hilarious Tweet About Stephen A. Smith

Kevin Durant's Hilarious Tweet About Stephen A. Smith

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets quote tweeted a tweet that showed a clip of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets quote tweeted a tweet that showed a clip of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet showing a clip of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith (see tweet below). 

Smith was clearly fooled as he was referencing to a fake report on ESPN about James Harden and Kyrie Irving (see the full thread embedded below).

Durant called Smith out for the blooper, which made for some entertaining content on NBA Twitter.  

The Nets are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-38 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far the season.  

Durant had a career-high 55 points in the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16965774_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Hilarious Tweet About Stephen A. Smith

By Ben Stinar12 seconds ago
USATSI_12596124_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Warriors Post Old Clip Of Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pass To Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17122700_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls Injury Report Against The Bucks

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17283999_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar36 minutes ago
USATSI_17608486_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_17191022_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Patrick Beverley's Injury Status For Wizards-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar51 minutes ago
USATSI_17909847_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Kuzma's Injury Status For Wizards-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar58 minutes ago
USATSI_17055679_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Evan Mobley's Injury Status For Cavs-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17691506_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs Injury Report Against The Magic

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago