Kevin Durant's Hilarious Tweet About Stephen A. Smith

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant quote tweeted a tweet showing a clip of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith (see tweet below).

Smith was clearly fooled as he was referencing to a fake report on ESPN about James Harden and Kyrie Irving (see the full thread embedded below).

Durant called Smith out for the blooper, which made for some entertaining content on NBA Twitter.

The Nets are currently the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 40-38 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far the season.

Durant had a career-high 55 points in the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday evening.

