Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    Kevin Durant's Status For Christmas Game
    Publish date:

    Kevin Durant's Status For Christmas Game

    Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game on Christmas between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.
    Author:

    Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game on Christmas between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

    The Brooklyn Nets will be in California to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas, but for the game they will unfortunately be without their best player.  

    2014 MVP Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game due to health and safety protocols, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports EDGE Basketball. 

    The Nets will have 2018 MVP James Harden for the game.  

    Coming into the big showdown, the Nets are 21-9 in 30 games even with all of the players that they have had in and out of the lineup all season long.    

    They are the top team in the Eastern Conference, and appear as if they will be one of the top contenders to make the NBA Finals. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17321678_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Status For Christmas Game

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17133937_168388303_lowres
    News

    James Harden's Status For Christmas Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17133975_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The 2 Tweets James Harden Sent Out On Christmas

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Watch Klay Thompson Practice Before The Warriors Played The Suns

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17335483_168388303_lowres
    News

    Devin Booker's Tweet From 4 Years Ago Came True

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17408665_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steph Curry Just Did Something He's Never Done In His Career

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17308270_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted About Draymond Green

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17150939_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Christmas

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_17410326_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo's Game-Sealing Block

    1 hour ago