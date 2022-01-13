Skip to main content
Kevin Durant's Status For Thunder-Nets Game

Kevin Durant's Status For Thunder-Nets Game

Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Kevin Durant has been ruled out for the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center in New York on Thursday night, but for the game they will be without their best player.  

The Nets are coming off of a win over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, and so they will give Kevin Durant a day of rest on Thursday.  

The status of Durant for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

The Nets have played 40 games this season, and they are 26-14, which is the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

The win over the Bulls got them within 1.5 games of the first seed.  

As for the Thunder, they come into the game 13-27 in 40 games played. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16987976_168388303_lowres
News

Patty Mills Status For Thunder-Nets Game

10 seconds ago
USATSI_17370714_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Status For Thunder-Nets Game

27 seconds ago
USATSI_15580452_168388303_lowres
News

The New York Knicks Have Reportedly Made A Trade

2 hours ago
USATSI_15761320_168388303_lowres
News

Devin Booker's New Profile Picture Has Gone Viral

3 hours ago
USATSI_15813761_168388303_lowres
News

Void? Huge News About The Bol Bol Trade

3 hours ago
USATSI_17463780_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Evan Fournier Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Mavs

3 hours ago
USATSI_17480190_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Lonzo Ball's Amazing Lob To Zach LaVine

6 hours ago
USATSI_17365576_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Massive News Reported About Damian Lillard

6 hours ago
USATSI_17308270_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyle Kuzma Tweeted After The Wizards Beat The Magic

6 hours ago