Kevin Garnett Links Tyrese Maxey to Early NBA MVP Talks
Tyrese Maxey is among one of the most impressive players this season so far.
The Philadelphia 76ers’ one-time All-Star is looking to get himself back in the big game after missing All-Star weekend last year, but the former NBA MVP Kevin Garnett believes Maxey is working towards something bigger. The ex-forward sees a potential Most Valuable Player run for Maxey if he keeps it up.
via @KevinGarnett5KG: Tyrese Maxey wants IN on early MVP talks… keep goin bro!
Garnett knows what it takes to win the NBA’s most prominent award. When Garnett was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2003-2004, he played all 82 games, seeing the court for 39.4 minutes per game.
At the time, Garnett averaged his career-high in scoring with 24.2 points per game, making 49 percent of his shots from the field. He also led the league in rebounds, averaging 13.9 per game. He also produced 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game.
Garnett’s resume speaks for itself, suggesting his opinion on Maxey holds a lot of weight. The one-time champion has 15 All-Star appearances, nine All-NBA nods, 12 All-Defensive nods, and an NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.
A Look at Tyrese Maxey’s Run So Far…
It’s too early to make a call on the league’s MVP award, but it’s difficult to overlook Maxey’s performance so far.
When the Sixers took on the Boston Celtics to open the year, Maxey checked in for 41 minutes. He made 54 percent of his shots from the field, producing 40 points in a one-point victory.
In the second game, he checked in for another 41-minute shift against the Charlotte Hornets. He flashed scoring and playmaking, producing 28 points and nine assists. When the Sixers opened up their back-to-back set on Monday against the Orlando Magic, Maxey drained 46 percent of his shots to score 43 points. He also had eight assists in the 136-124 win.
When the Sixers completed the back-to-back on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, Garnett couldn’t help but comment on the young star’s showing. The Sixers put together a double-digit comeback, which needed a 39-point, 10-assist showing from Maxey.
The Sixers made it out of overtime with a 139-134 win over Washington. They begin the year 4-0.
