Kevin Garnett's Tweet About LeBron James Went Viral

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett sent out a tweet about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Kevin Garnett and LeBron James faced off 60 times over their NBA careers.

Garnett retired in 2016 (and is now a Basketball Hall of Famer), while James is still in the league playing for the Los Angeles Lakers (15-21).

James celebrated his 38th birthday on Friday night with a 130-121 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

The four-time MVP was brilliant, playing 40 minutes and putting up 47 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and one block (on 18/27 shooting from the field).

Garnett sent out a tweet about James' performance, and his post has gone viral on Twitter (there are over 40,000 likes and 2.2 million impressions).

Garnett tweeted: "LeBron getting the same 30 point triple doubles at 38 as he did at 18 is some crazy ish. Redefining Father Time"

The two superstars played each other in the NBA Playoffs five times (James went 17-13 in those 30 games).

Garnett finished his 21-year career with many impressive accomplishments, including; 2004 MVP, 2008 NBA Champion and 15 NBA All-Star appearances.

He played for the Minnesota Timberwolves (twice), Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets (his career averages were 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest).

As for James, he is in his 20th season in the NBA (his fifth playing for the Lakers) and is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 28 games (he is also shooting 50.6% from the field).

The four-time NBA Champion has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Miami Heat.