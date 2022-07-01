Kevin Huerter's Amazing Viral Tweet After Getting Traded
Kevin Huerter sent out a tweet that went viral on Twitter after getting traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Sacramento Kings. The Hawks lost in the NBA Playoffs to the Miami Heat in the first-round.
On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has been traded to the Sacramento Kings.
The former Maryland star was selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and had spent his entire career on the Hawks.
The past two seasons they made the NBA Playoffs, and in 2021 they went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.
After the news about him getting traded came out, Huerter sent out an amazing tweet that has gone viral on Twitter.
Huerter: "My official welcome to the NBA moment"
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updated the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.