Kevin Huerter's Amazing Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter has been traded to the Sacramento Kings.

The former Maryland star was selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and had spent his entire career on the Hawks.

The past two seasons they made the NBA Playoffs, and in 2021 they went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

After the news about him getting traded came out, Huerter sent out an amazing tweet that has gone viral on Twitter.

Huerter: "My official welcome to the NBA moment"

