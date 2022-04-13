Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Love And Darius Garland Said After The Cavs Lost To The Nets

Here's What Kevin Love And Darius Garland Said After The Cavs Lost To The Nets

Kevin Love and Darius Garland spoke to the media after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Love and Darius Garland spoke to the media after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 115-108 on Tuesday evening in the play-in tournament.     

After the game, Kevin Love and Darius Garland spoke to reporters.   

They will still have another chance to make the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference when they face off with the winner of the Hornets-Haws game. 

Love finished the game with 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Garland had 34 points and five assists.  

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18057794_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love And Darius Garland Said After The Cavs Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_18080003_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18078912_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jay-Z's Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Shot

By Ben Stinar55 minutes ago
USATSI_17028119_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jay-Z's Reaction To Kevin Durant's Shot

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17587328_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17606198_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17978138_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Final Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18058567_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Cavs-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17150946_168388303_lowres
Rumors

SHOCKING REPORT About What Happened During James Harden's Nets Tenure

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago