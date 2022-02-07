Here's The Photo Kevin Love Posted On Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA this season, and on Sunday night they picked up their latest win at home against the Indiana Pacers by a score of 98-85.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 33-21 record in 54 games.

After the win, Kevin Love posted a photo to Instagram and his post can be seen embedded below.

Love finished the game with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

He was on the Cavaliers the last time they made the playoffs, which was in 2018 when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games, and on a two-game winning streak.

