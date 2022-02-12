Skip to main content
Here's The Photos Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Pacers

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Friday night.

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Indiana Pacers 120-113 on Friday night in Indianapolis, and after the game Kevin Love posted two photos to Instagram. 

The post from Love can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account. 

Love had 14 points, four rebounds and one assist in the game. 

The Cavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, which has been a huge surprise considering they have not been to the playoffs since 2018. 

This year, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-21 record in 56 games. 

They have won four games in a row, and are 8-2 in their last ten games overall. 

In the 29 games that they have played on the road they are an impressive 17-12. 

Right now, they are just one-game behind the Miami Heat for the top seed in the east. 

