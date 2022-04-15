Here's What Kevin Love Posted To His Instagram Story Before The Cavs Host The Hawks
Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Atlanta Hawks in Ohio on Friday evening for the play-in tournament, and before the game the NBA Champion posted a photo to his Instagram story.
The winner of the game will head to the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and take on the Miami Heat in the first-round.
The loser will go home for the off-season.
