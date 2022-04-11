Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Bucks

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers wrapped up their season with a 133-115 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Sunday, and after the game Love posted a photo to his Instagram.  

The post from Love can be seen embedded below.  

The Cavs finished their season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record in 82 games.  

They will play the Brooklyn Nets in the play-in tournament on Tuesday.  

