Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Bucks

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers wrapped up their season with a 133-115 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Sunday, and after the game Love posted a photo to his Instagram.

The post from Love can be seen embedded below.

The Cavs finished their season as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record in 82 games.

They will play the Brooklyn Nets in the play-in tournament on Tuesday.



The Related stories on NBA basketball