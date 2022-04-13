Here's What Kevin Love Posted To His Instagram Story After the Cavs Lost To The Nets

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 115-108 on Tuesday evening in the play-in tournament.

The Nets advanced to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Cavs will get one more chance at the eighth seed (they will face the winner of the Hornets-Hawks game).

Kevin Love, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds, posted an Instagram story on Wednesday.

Kevin Love's Instagram Story on April 13

