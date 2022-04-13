Here's What Kevin Love Posted To His Instagram Story After the Cavs Lost To The Nets
Kevin Love posted a story to his Instagram after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets.
The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 115-108 on Tuesday evening in the play-in tournament.
The Nets advanced to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Cavs will get one more chance at the eighth seed (they will face the winner of the Hornets-Hawks game).
Kevin Love, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds, posted an Instagram story on Wednesday.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.