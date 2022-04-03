Skip to main content
Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Knicks

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Knicks

Kevin Love posted several photos to Instagram after the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the New York Knicks.

Kevin Love posted several photos to Instagram after the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the New York Knicks.

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the New York Knicks in Manhattan by a score of 119-101 on Saturday afternoon, and after the game Love posted several photos to Instagram.

The post from Love can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account. 

Love finished the win with 15 points and five rebounds, and the Cavs improved to 43-35 on the season in the 78 games that they have played. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Knicks

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18010697_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Scoring 55 Points

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_18009605_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Ridiculous One-Legged Shot Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17463984_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole's Dunk And Steph Curry's Reaction

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17999470_168388303_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Awesome Kobe Bryant Shoes For Heat-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17966371_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz And Warriors Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17841601_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Final Injury Report Against The Jazz

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17015137_168388303_lowres
News

Heat And Bulls Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz's Final Injury Report Against The Warriors

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago