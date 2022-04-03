Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Knicks
Kevin Love posted several photos to Instagram after the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the New York Knicks.
Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the New York Knicks in Manhattan by a score of 119-101 on Saturday afternoon, and after the game Love posted several photos to Instagram.
The post from Love can be seen embedded below from his Instagram account.
Love finished the win with 15 points and five rebounds, and the Cavs improved to 43-35 on the season in the 78 games that they have played.
