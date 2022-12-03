Kevin Love Posts Photo To Instagram After Cavs Beat Magic

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

On Friday night, Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic at home in Ohio by a score of 107-96.

Love finished his night with 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal.

The five-time NBA All-Star also shot 4/7 from the field (57.1%).

On Sunday, Love posted a photo to Instagram with his teammates in the locker room after the win.

The photo is an excellent example of how the Cavs appear to have great chemistry this year.

They are off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season with a 15-8 record in their first 23 games.

Right now, the Cavs are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, on a two-game winning streak and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

With the win over the Magic, they improved to 10-1 in the 11 games they have hosted in Ohio.

Love is in his ninth season with the Cavs, and the NBA Champion has done a fantastic job of transitioning into a reserve role.

This season (and last season), he has played the majority of his games off the bench.

In 17 games (16 off the bench), he is averaging 10.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest on 40.2% shooting from the three-point range.

As for the Magic, the loss dropped them to 5-18 in their first 23 games, and they are now in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.

In addition, they are 1-10 in the 11 games they have played on the road and 1-9 in their last ten games.