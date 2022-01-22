Here's What Kevin Love Tweeted About The Suns

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Dallas Mavericks 109-101 in Texas on Thursday night, and Kevin Love sent out a tweet about the Suns.

The tweet from Love can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.

Love's tweet said: "Phoenix is so good in the 4th. Everyone steps up!!"

The Suns 35-9 in 44 games this season, and the top seed in the Western Conference.

They made the NBA Finals last season after a long playoff drought in large part due to the acquisition of Chris Paul.

This season they appear as if they will be a contender to win the Western Conference once again.

As for the Mavericks, they fell to 26-20 in 46 games on the year, and are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

