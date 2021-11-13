Kevin Love's Status For Celtics-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in Ohio.

Coming into the season not many people would think of the Cavs as a playoff team, but through their first 13 games of the new season they have an impressive 8-5 record.

However, on Saturday they will not have former All-Star Kevin Love who is out for the game due to health and safety protocols.

The status of Love for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Celtics come into the game with a 6-6 record, and are coming off of a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Last season they lost in the first round of the playoffs after making the Eastern Conference Finals the season before.

