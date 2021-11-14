Publish date:
Kevin Love's Status For Celtics-Cavs Game On Saturday Night In Cleveland
Kevin Love will be out for Saturday's game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers due to health and safety protocols.
The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in Ohio.
Coming into the season not many people would think of the Cavs as a playoff team, but through their first 13 games of the new season they have an impressive 8-5 record.
However, on Saturday they will not have former All-Star Kevin Love who is out for the game due to health and safety protocols.
The status of Love for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Celtics come into the game with a 6-6 record, and are coming off of a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
Last season they lost in the first round of the playoffs after making the Eastern Conference Finals the season before.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- THE RICKY RUBIO SHOW AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN: Ricky Rubio has been in the NBA for over a decade and hadn't done what he did on Sunday against the Knicks in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The Cavs picked up a big road win and have been one of the biggest surprises in all of the NBA this season, and Rubio had a career-high in points. CLICK HERE.
- NEW YORK KNICKS ANNOUNCE NEW UNIFORMS: The New York Knicks released their new City Edition Uniforms for the 2021-22 season last week. The jerseys look great, but what is even better is that the Knicks are an excellent basketball team right now. CLICK HERE.