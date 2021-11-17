Kevin Love's Status For Nets-Cavs Game On Wednesday

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in Brooklyn, and for the game the Cavs will have their former All-Star Kevin Love active.

The status of Love for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

Coming into the game, the Cavs have stunned the entire NBA world with a 9-6 record in their first 15 games.

As for the Nets, they are 10-5, but coming off of an embarrassing loss on national TV on Tuesday night to the Golden State Warriors.

The Cavs have not been to the postseason since the 2018 season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals, but after he left they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA the last three seasons.

