WATCH: Andre Drummond Gets Ankles Broken In Rockets-Nets Game

Kevin Porter Jr. had an incredible move on Andre Drummond in Tuesday's game between the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

The Houston Rockets are facing off against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday in New York, and during the game Kevin Porter Jr. had an incredible move on Andre Drummond. 

The crossover from Porter Jr. sent Drummond to the ground for a classic ankle-breaker, and a clip of the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report. 

