Here's What Kevin Porter Jr. Tweeted After His Buzzer Beater

Kevin Porter Jr.'s Viral Tweet After His Buzzer Beater

Kevin Porter Jr. hit a buzzer beater to give the Houston Rockets a win over the Washington  Wizards on Wednesday evening.

The Houston Rockets were in D.C. playing the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening, and Kevin Porter Jr. hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Rockets a 114-111 win over the Wizards. 

The clip of the incredible game-winner can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Rob Perez. 

The Rockets are only 11-28 on the season, and the 15th seed in the Western Conference, but they are a rebuilding team with a lot of intriguing young players. 

After the game, Porter Jr. sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

The tweet has over 14,000 likes in less than 24 hours. 

As for the Wizards, they dropped to 19-19 on the season in 38 games. 

