Here's What Kevin Porter Jr. Tweeted After His Buzzer Beater

Kevin Porter Jr.'s Viral Tweet After His Buzzer Beater
Kevin Porter Jr. hit a buzzer beater to give the Houston Rockets a win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening.
The Houston Rockets were in D.C. playing the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening, and Kevin Porter Jr. hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Rockets a 114-111 win over the Wizards.
The clip of the incredible game-winner can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Rob Perez.
The Rockets are only 11-28 on the season, and the 15th seed in the Western Conference, but they are a rebuilding team with a lot of intriguing young players.
After the game, Porter Jr. sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The tweet has over 14,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
As for the Wizards, they dropped to 19-19 on the season in 38 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.