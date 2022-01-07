Here's What Kevin Porter Jr. Tweeted After His Buzzer Beater

The Houston Rockets were in D.C. playing the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening, and Kevin Porter Jr. hit a shot at the buzzer to give the Rockets a 114-111 win over the Wizards.

The clip of the incredible game-winner can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Rob Perez.

The Rockets are only 11-28 on the season, and the 15th seed in the Western Conference, but they are a rebuilding team with a lot of intriguing young players.

After the game, Porter Jr. sent out a tweet and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The tweet has over 15,000 likes in a day.

As for the Wizards, they dropped to 19-19 on the season in 38 games.

