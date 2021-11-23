Here's Kevin Durant's Cryptic Tweet After The Nets Beat The Cavs

Kevin Durant's Cryptic Tweet After The Nets Beat The Cavs On Monday
The Brooklyn Nets picked up their 13th win of the season when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-112 in Ohio on Monday night.
Their 13-5 record in the first 18 games is the best in the Eastern Conference.
The Cavs fell to 9-9 on the season.
After the game, the 2014 MVP sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Durant had 27 points, six rebounds and nine assists in the game.
Even without Kyrie Irving (who hasn't played this season), Durant and James Harden have the Nets on top of the Eastern Conference.
Harden had 14 points, six rebounds and 14 assists in the win on Monday night.
However, the regular season is not relevant to the Nets, because they will only be defined by how they do in the playoffs.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma sent out a tweet. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.