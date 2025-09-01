Key NBA Figure Calls Out False Kyrie Irving Perception
Kyrie Irving’s reputation around the NBA was stronger than reported, according to Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban.
At the time, Cuban had control of his team’s basketball operations. As he searched for a star to pair alongside Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving was on the market as his Brooklyn Nets era was quickly coming to a close.
In the public eye, Irving seemed like a hard guy to have in the locker room.
“Everybody called him a cancer,” Cuban said on ‘The Arena.’
When Cuban researched further, he found out that the narrative didn’t match the true reality. That was a key driving factor behind Cuban calling for an Irving trade a few years back.
“Everywhere he went, they were ready to get rid of him, but every player I talked to loved him,” Cuban explained.
“I would start watching his old games—after every game, guys dap up and trade jerseys. With Kyrie, people were hugging him like he was a cousin they hadn’t seen in forever, right? They just loved the guy. And everyone I talked to said the same thing.”
The Mavericks provided Irving his fourth NBA team since entering the league out of Duke as the first-overall pick in 2011.
He had a long tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which included an NBA Championship victory in 2016. The following year, Irving requested a trade. He moved to the Boston Celtics.
The Irving stretch is Boston would last just two years. After the 2018-2019 season, Irving hit the free agency market and signed with the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year deal. That ended up being three-and-a-half years of ups and downs.
For the second time, Irving’s stint would end with a trade. He landed with the Mavs in 2023. Since then, Irving has been with the Mavericks for two years. His 2024-2025 NBA season was cut short due to an ACL tear. Despite the setback, Irving and the Mavs agreed to a three-year extension back in July.
So far, Irving’s Mavericks tenure has improved the popular NBA narrative that he struggles to be a good fit as a veteran leader. While the Mavericks have gone through a lot in the past year, they are patiently waiting for Irving to return to form, getting back out on the court for his fourth campaign with the team.
Before going down, Irving averaged 24 points, four rebounds, and six assists per game.