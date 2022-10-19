Key Takeaways From 76ers-Celtics Opening Night Game

In the first game of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Boston Celtics stood tall on their home court as they honored the late, great Bill Russell with a 126-117 over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were fantastic in this game for Boston, each scoring 35 points, as the Celtics offense really exploded after looking stagnant at points in the playoffs just a few months prior. Newly appointed interim head coach Joe Mazzulla begins his career 1-0 with the Celtics and everything seems to be trending towards another deep playoff run in Boston just one game into the year.

On the other side of things however and just about 300 miles south of Boston on I-95, Philadelphia is in shambles after an opening night loss. The “City of Brotherly Love” does not offer much love after a loss, especially to the Celtics, but this loss will not have that drastic of effects on the 76ers’ season outlook.

This is still a top-tier team in the Eastern Conference and they simply looked like a team that had a ton of new faces that are still looking to get acclaimed to a new system. Of course there are things to work on and if we know anything, it is that head coach Doc Rivers will very quickly get things trending in the right direction for the Sixers.

The Celtics and 76ers delivered us with a terrific first game of the new NBA season and here are some of the key takeaways from this game for both squads.

Philadelphia’s Offense Went Stagnant Quick

James Harden finally looked like the James Harden of old in his first game of the new year with the 76ers, as he recorded 35 points on 9-14 shooting, 5-9 from three-point range, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. As for MVP candidate Joel Embiid, he also put up solid numbers with 26 points and 15 rebounds, but as a collective unit, the 76ers really struggled on the offensive-end of the floor.

Now, I know what you are thinking: “They scored 117 points against one of the league’s top defensive teams and you are claiming they struggled offensively?”

Yes, that is exactly what I am saying because in this game, movement on offense was non-existent for the Sixers. Almost every possession, the ball was in either Harden’s or Embiid’s hands and that was it.

One-on-one basketball is what makes these two All-Stars superstars in this league and they have built their careers by being some of the best one-on-one players in the league, but running these sets possession and possession gets really old. Not to mention, the defense begins to catch onto what is happening, much like the Celtics did, and they begin to either double-team or triple-team these guys.

Philadelphia did not want to put the ball in anyone else’s hands, which is why they got outscored 63-54 in the second-half. Turnovers began to pile up for the 76ers as a result of their lack of ball movement and lack of urgency on the offensive-end of the floor, which is why the Celtics outscored them 24-2 in fast break points as well.

Tyrese Maxey being in foul trouble obviously did not help the Sixers one bit, as he is another dynamic facilitator and ball-handler they can utilize to get this offense flowing, but the key lesson Philadelphia can take away from this game is that they need to do a better job at moving around and finding open spots on the floor offensively.

Standing around will only get you so far and against one of the best defensive teams in the league like Boston, you are just immediately giving them the edge in every game you will play.

Malcolm Brogdon Is A Huge Addition For Boston

When you look at the Boston Celtics’ run to the 2022 NBA Finals, their success was built on the defensive-end of the floor. Offensively, they were not terrible, but there were so many questions about who would step up next to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Ultimately, nobody did against the Golden State Warriors, which is why they missed their chance at winning a title. As a result, the Celtics were aggressive in the offseason and they traded for former Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Since being drafted in 2016, Brogdon has been the epitome of a consistent player when he is healthy and on the floor, which is why he is a huge addition for this Celtics team.

Coming off-the-bench and being their sixth man this year, Brogdon can truly be the third scorer that this team has been searching for and he was fantastic in his debut with Boston, as the 29-year-old guard scored 16 points on 7-11 shooting in about 24 minutes off-the-bench.

All season long, the Celtics will need Brogdon to step up at times offensively because Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown cannot combine for 70 points every game, or at least we think!

Being able to score from the perimeter, as well as put the ball down and either score at the rim or make a play for one of his teammates on the perimeter, Brogdon is the complete package when looking at what the Celtics have been missing through the years.

The Celtics Have Not Lost A Step

The Celtics were a terrific defensive team in the playoffs last season and they looked fantastic defensively in this game against the 76ers given that they were without Robert Williams III at the center position and had to go small at times with Al Horford being in foul trouble.

They were much better offensively as well when looking back to the 2022 NBA Finals, which leads us to ask just how good can this Celtics team be?

So many have been questioning whether or not the Ime Udoka news or all the injuries would affect their ability to make it back to the Finals, similar to what happened with the Phoenix Suns last year, but if this first game of the season tells us anything, it is that the Celtics are the real deal.

Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are now the experienced, veteran players on this team and with Al Horford in the frontcourt being the “glue” that holds everything together, there truly is no limit to what this team can achieve at full-strength.

Granted it is only one game, but Celtics fans should be very happy with what they saw from the team on opening night.

