Key Updates on 14 NBA Players With an Extension Deadline Monday
Another key NBA deadline kicks in on Monday night. Ahead of the season opener, there are 14 players, who are currently on rookie-scale contracts, without an extension in place.
If these players can’t get a deal done with their team before 6 PM ET, they will be on pace to land on the free agency market next summer.
NBA Players to Keep an Eye On—And The Latest
- Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
- Ousmane Dieng, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ochai Agbaji, Toronto Raptors
- Malaki Branham, Washington Wizards
*The Players Above Do Not Have Any Updates on their Current Extension Talks
- Jaden Ivey & Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
A recent report from The Stein Line suggested both players hadn’t gained much traction at the negotiating table with the Pistons.
- Bennedict Mathurin - Indiana Pacers
ESPN NBA Insiders have predicted that Mathurin has a good chance of staying with the Pacers long-term, but a deal getting done ahead of the extension seems unlikely.
- Dyson Daniels, Atlanta Hawks
Daniels and the Hawks have a price difference of a reported $35 million, with an additional year in mind. There is still time to find common ground, but the financial difference is notable.
- Mark Williams, Phoenix Suns
Reports have suggested that the Suns are likely to look for another season out of Williams in the NBA before making a call on his future.
- Tari Eason, Houston Rockets
The Rockets’ front office was busy over the weekend, striking a deal with Kevin Durant. With KD’s massive short-term extension out of the way, Houson is expected to put it’s focus on Eason.
- Dalen Terry, Chicago Bulls
Leading up to Monday, the Bulls did not make any progress on contract talks with Terry. He seems unlikely to get a deal done before the deadline.
- Christian Braun & Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets
On Monday morning, a report from HoopsHype suggested that there has been “cautious optimism” between the Nuggets and Bruan. The two parties are working on a potential five-year deal, worth between $115-125 million.
On the other hand, Peyton Watson has had “ongoing talks” with the Nuggets about a potential extension, but that is unlikely to result in a new deal if the discussions with Braun fall though.
- Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Back in September, it was reported that while the Jazz still highly value Kessler, they don’t seem to feel rushed to get something done. Since then, there hasn’t been much on the extension front for Kessler.