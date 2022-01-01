Publish date:
Khris Middleton's Status For Pelicans-Bucks Game
Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Wisconsin on Saturday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Khris Middleton has been ruled out for the game due to personal reasons, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Bucks come into the game with a 24-13 record in 37 games this season, and after winning the NBA title last season they look like they will once again be one of the teams that can contend for an NBA Championship this season.
As for the Pelicans, they have been one of the worst teams in the NBA at 13-22 in 35 games, and have yet to have All-Star Zion Williamson play in any games this season.
