Khris Middleton's Status For Pistons-Bucks Game

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Detroit Pistons in Wisconsin on Monday evening, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

Khris Middleton is listed as questionable for the game due to personal reasons, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bucks come into the game with a 25-13 record in 38 games this season, and are currently on a six-game winning streak.

They are 13-5 in 18 games at home this season, and after winning the NBA Championship last season, they appear as one of the top contenders again this season.

As for the Pistons, they are 6-28 in 34 games, and have the worst record in the NBA this season.

