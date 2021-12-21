Killian Hayes' Status For Pistons-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For the game, the Pistons could be without their young guard Killian Hayes.

Hayes has been listed as questionable with an illness, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Pistons come into New York with a 5-24 record in their first 29 games of the season, and are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference.

They are clearly in a rebuilding mode this season.

As for the Knicks, they went 41-31 last season, and then began this season 5-1 in their first six games.

However, they come into Tuesday night 13-17 in their first 30 games.

