Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Killian Hayes' Status For Pistons-Knicks Game
    Publish date:

    Killian Hayes' Status For Pistons-Knicks Game

    Killan Hayes is questionable for the game between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.
    Author:

    Killan Hayes is questionable for the game between the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.

    The New York Knicks are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 

    For the game, the Pistons could be without their young guard Killian Hayes. 

    Hayes has been listed as questionable with an illness, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The Pistons come into New York with a 5-24 record in their first 29 games of the season, and are the 15th seed (last place) in the Eastern Conference. 

    They are clearly in a rebuilding mode this season. 

    As for the Knicks, they went 41-31 last season, and then began this season 5-1 in their first six games. 

    However, they come into Tuesday night 13-17 in their first 30 games. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17347595_168388303_lowres
    News

    Killian Hayes' Status For Pistons-Knicks Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15443620_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Are Reportedly Signing A Former College Superstar

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_14693295_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Cleveland Cavaliers Have Signed A 2015 First-Round Pick

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17238792_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry's Awesome Pregame Outfit

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_13796447_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Chicago Bulls Are Reportedly Signing A Former Bucks Star

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17063944_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Donovan Mitchell Tweeted

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17354189_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry's Awesome Shoes For Kings-Warriors Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17210348_168388303_lowres
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Reportedly Signing Another Player

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_15620023_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: Are The Cleveland Cavaliers For Real?

    6 hours ago