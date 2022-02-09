Here's What The Kings Reportedly Traded For Domantas Sabonis

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers have traded two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings (see tweets below).

Trade details (according to Wojnarowski):

Kings: Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, second-round pick.

Pacers: Buddy Hield, Tristinan Thompson, Tyrese Hailburton.

The Pacers originally acquired Sabonis in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder when they dealt Paul George during the summer of 2017.

Sabonis was a very productive player in Indiana, and blossomed into a borderline star.

However, the team has struggled mightily this season, and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 19-36 record in the 55 games that they have played.

With a veteran roster, they were just not playing up to expectations, which is why the Pacers have been sellers at the deadline.

As for the Kings, they add a versatile forward to a team that is led by electric point guard De'Aaron Fox.

