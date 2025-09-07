Kings’ Below-Average Grade Sparks Russell Westbrook Question
Dennis Schroder is expected to fill the void of the starting point guard position for the Sacramento Kings next season. Some believed Russell Westbrook could be an option.
The new front office in Sacramento offered Schroder a three-year deal, committing $45 million to the veteran. The Kings landed Schroder in a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons.
How did that move grade out? According to ESPN’s roundup of grades for offseason moves, the Kings’ decision to bring in Schroder with that type of deal landed them a C-minus. Not great for a team that needed a clear upgrade.
It’s Not All Bad…
The Schroder signing has generated some criticism among NBA media, but that’s not to say that the Kings’ three-year deal for the veteran is expected to be a total flop.
via ESPN: “To some degree, Schroder could help there. He's capable of providing full-court pressure on opposing ball handlers. Still, the 6-foot-1 Schroder makes the Kings even smaller on the perimeter, and he's certainly a downgrade defensively as compared to Ellis.”
Last year, Schroder played in three different situations. He started full-time for the Brooklyn Nets. On a clear rebuilding squad, Schroder averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game.
When he got to the Golden State Warriors, Schroder continued starting, but in an off-ball role. He produced 10.6 points per game while dishing out 4.4 assists per game.
Lastly, Schroder landed with the Detroit Pistons to close out the year. Coming off the bench for all but eight of the 28 games he played, Schroder averaged 10.8 points and 5.3 assists per game.
Can the Addition of Russell Westbrook Ease the Below-Average Grade?
If you’re a fan of the Kings, it might be difficult to feel great about the starting point guard signing getting a below-average grade.
Would the addition of an exciting veteran like Russell Westbrook help ease that scenario?
Last year, Russell Westbrook started 36 of the 75 games he played for the Denver Nuggets. He was seeing the court for an average of 28 minutes per game.
The veteran guard averaged 13.3 points and 6.1 assists per game. He shot 45 percent from the field and made 32 percent of his threes on 3.9 attempts per game.
Since the 2022-2023 NBA season, Westbrook has been open to a role with his teams’ second units. When he last played for the Nuggets, many argued that Westbrook was far better off as a starter. Despite that idea, the veteran guard was still viewed as one of the better six-mans in the NBA.
The presence of Westbrook could give the Kings some short-term insurance if they feel like Schroder might be better off in a bench role later on down the line. As ESPN noted, he’s been a better playmaker off the bench in the past.
Ultimately, a Westbrook signing won’t help ease the grade, though. A primary part of the issue is the money committed to a 32-year-old player, who is joining his ninth team since debuting with the Atlanta Hawks in 2013.