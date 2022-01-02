Sacramento Kings' Starting Lineup Against The Miami Heat

The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Miami Heat in Florida on Sunday, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Kings against the Heat can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Kings come into the game with a 15-22 record in 37 games this season, and are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

That would be good for the last spot in the play-in tournament if the postseason were to begin now.

The Kings have the longest drought of not making the playoffs in the NBA, and have not made it since the 2006 season.

As for the Heat, they come into the game with a 23-13 record in 36 games.

