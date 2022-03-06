Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Lost To The Mavs
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, and after the game Klay Thompson spoke to reporters.
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks in Texas by a score of 122-113 on Thursday evening, and the loss was their third in a row.
They had also lost to the Mavs last Sunday, and fell to the Timberwolves in Minnesota during the week.
In their last ten games, they have gone just 3-7, but they still remain as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 43-20 record in the 63 games that they have played in.
After the loss on Thursday, five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson spoke to the media, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors will be on the road to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.
