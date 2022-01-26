Skip to main content
Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Mavs

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco on Tuesday night.

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors crushed the Dallas Mavericks 130-92 in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday evening. 

Thompson had 15 points, two rebounds and six assists, and was a +26 on the night. 

He also played the most minutes he has played since he returned to the team. 

After the game, the five-time All-Star spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

"I am just happy that I was able to uptick my minutes tonight," Thompson said. "That was probably a season-high for me, 25 minutes. Get my good rest tomorrow, and I'm excited to play against the T-Wolves on Thursday."

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference, and improved to 34-13 on the season.

