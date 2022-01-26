Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Mavs

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors crushed the Dallas Mavericks 130-92 in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday evening.

Thompson had 15 points, two rebounds and six assists, and was a +26 on the night.

He also played the most minutes he has played since he returned to the team.

After the game, the five-time All-Star spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"I am just happy that I was able to uptick my minutes tonight," Thompson said. "That was probably a season-high for me, 25 minutes. Get my good rest tomorrow, and I'm excited to play against the T-Wolves on Thursday."

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference, and improved to 34-13 on the season.

