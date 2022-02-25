Here's What Klay Thompson Said After The Warriors Beat The Trail Blazers

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers 132-95 in their first game back from the All-Star break.

Thompson had 18 points, five rebounds and two assists, and the Warriors improved to 43-17 on the season in 60 games.

After the win, Thompson spoke to reporters, and some of what he said can be seen in the clip that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, and remain 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

Thompson missed both of the last two seasons due to injuries, but returned to the lineup earlier this season.

They also missed the postseason in each of those last two seasons.

